State leaders push to reduce pre-K class sizes as funding plan heads to governor

ATLANTA — State leaders are making a new push to reduce pre-K class sizes across Georgia.

Commissioner Amy Jacobs with the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning says smaller class sizes benefit both students and teachers.

“They are really hands on trying to differentiate education depending on the type of child and the level of the child’s involvement in education, and so having that smaller class size with 20 is hugely beneficial for the teacher, the assistant teacher, but also for the student,” Jacobs said.

The goal is to reduce all pre-K classrooms to 20 students.

“Class size is such an important piece of that quality, and it’s not just about quantity, it’s not just about the number of children but it’s about the quality of the education,” Jacobs said.

The effort is part of a four-year process that began last year.

Officials say the state needs to add 100 classrooms each year to serve the same number of children.

Funding in the state budget, now on Governor Brian Kemp’s desk, would allow the department to add more than 100 classrooms across the state.

Officials say adding classrooms will also increase access for families.

Georgia’s pre-K program recently received a top rating from the National Institute for Early Education Research.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.