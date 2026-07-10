State issues warning about farm equipment scam targeting farmers

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Agriculture is warning farmers and agricultural businesses about a sophisticated online scam targeting people buying farm equipment.

According to the department, scammers are creating professional-looking websites and advertisements that appear to represent legitimate farm equipment dealerships.

In many cases, the dealerships are real businesses, but criminals are using artificial intelligence and other advanced technology to imitate them.

The scammers contact potential buyers by phone calls or text messages while posing as dealership representatives. They instruct buyers to wire funds or electronically transfer money to complete the purchase.

State officials say after the payment is made, the equipment either does not exist or is never delivered, leaving buyers without their money.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture urges farmers and agricultural businesses to verify dealerships by independently finding the company’s official phone number and contacting the business directly before sending any money.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.