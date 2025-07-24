Local

State Insurance Commissioner John King suspends campaign for US Senate

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA, GA — In a surprise announcement today, Republican John King is out of the Georgia US Senate race.

He says he entered into the race to beat Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff; not distract from the mission.

King says right now it’s clear there’s little path forward to the GOP nomination, so he’s suspending his campaign.

King will run for re-election as state insurance commissioner.

Congressman Buddy Carter remains in the race for the GOP nomination.

Other Republicans are still considering jumping in including Congressman Mike Collins and former Tennessee football coach Derek Dooley.

