State Insurance Commissioner John King suspends campaign for US Senate

ATLANTA, GA — In a surprise announcement today, Republican John King is out of the Georgia US Senate race.

He says he entered into the race to beat Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff; not distract from the mission.

King says right now it’s clear there’s little path forward to the GOP nomination, so he’s suspending his campaign.

King will run for re-election as state insurance commissioner.

I got into the U.S. Senate race to beat Jon Ossoff, not distract from the mission. Right now it’s clear there’s little path forward to the nomination, so today I’m suspending my campaign.



I’ve spent my entire life in the arena as a lawman, soldier, and first Hispanic elected… — John King (@JohnKingGA) July 24, 2025

Congressman Buddy Carter remains in the race for the GOP nomination.

Other Republicans are still considering jumping in including Congressman Mike Collins and former Tennessee football coach Derek Dooley.