State Farm ranks Georgia in top ten states for deer collision claims

By WSB Radio News Staff
Rutting season is from October to December in the US. File photo. (Sherri Simms/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ATLANTA — Oh deer! 2025 rutting season is about to begin and Georgia ranks in the top ten in the nation when it comes to animal collision claims, according to annual rankings from State Farm.

Roszell Gadson with State Farm says they looked at data from July 2024 until June of this year.

“Based on the data during that time period, Georgia drivers rank #9 in the nation for the number of deer collisions claims,” Gadson states.

The most dangerous time is around dusk.

Most animal-related crashes in the US occur from October to December.

