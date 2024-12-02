Local

State Farm Arena hosting 24 days of giveaways ahead of Christmas

By Miles Montgomery
ATLANTA — State Farm Arena and Chase Freedom are holding a 24 days of Giveaways to help fans get in the spirit of the holidays, officials announced.

“Fans can follow along and enter the giveaways at the arena’s official InstagramFacebook or X pages,” State Farm Arena officials said in a press release. “In addition, fans can also subscribe to the venue’s newsletter, State Farm Arena Insider, to stay up to date on this offering and other important news and information.”

Officials added Chase Freedom cardmembers can earn cash back on everyday purchases and 5% cash back on charitable donations for Freedom Flex cardmembers throughout the end of 2024.

The events and their show date that will be featured in the giveaways include:

  • Creed on Wednesday, Dec. 4
  • Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers game presented by Chick-fil-A on Friday, Dec. 6
  • Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 7
  • Usher on Monday, Dec. 10
  • Holiday Hoopsgiving on Saturday, Dec. 14
  • Jingle Ball 2024 presented by Capital One on Thursday, Dec. 19
  • Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies game on Saturday, Dec. 21
  • Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game presented by Georgia Natural Gas on Monday, Dec. 23
