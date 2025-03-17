Local

State awards major grant to program educating children about substance abuse amid opioid crisis

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA, GA — The State Department of Behavior Health and Developmental Disabilities has awarded a $416,000 dollar grant from the Opioid Abatement Trust to the Georgia Sheriff’s Association.

Commissioner Kevin Tanner says the money will go towards expanding the association’s C.H.A.M.P.S. program which educates kids on the dangers of substance abuse.

The association wants to “ensure more deputies are trained and more students receive this special education,” Tanner said. “It’s about empowerment, protection, and building a future where fewer families suffer the heartbreak of addiction.”

The state is set to receive $638 million dollars in opioid settlements over the next 18 years.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.

