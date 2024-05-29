Star Douglas County high school track coach accused of sexually assaulting student on campus

LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. — A Douglas County teacher and coach has been arrested on charges he sexually assaulted a student.

The sheriff’s office said they became aware of allegations of sexual misconduct against Kerry Hood, a teacher and track & field coach at Lithia Springs High School on May 27.

The student said the incidents took place on school grounds and in other locations including other states.

Hood was arrested when he turned himself in on May 29. The investigation is ongoing. It’s unclear if there are any more victims.

The victim has not been identified. It’s unclear if Hood is still employed by the school. He’s still listed in the staff directory.

On social media, the high school lists Hood as the head girls’ track coach. The team won the GHSA track and field state championship this year.

Our Lithia Lions Girls and Boys Track Team slayed at the GHSA Track and Field State Championship. Congratulations to our... Posted by Lithia Springs High School Lions on Monday, May 13, 2024

He won the rookie teacher of the year award in 2019.