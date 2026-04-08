Spring homebuying season begins, but metro Atlanta buyers remain cautious

ATLANTA — As metro Atlanta enters the heart of the spring season, many homebuyers are beginning their search for new homes.

Data from Georgia MLS shows the housing market is starting to pick up, following typical seasonal trends.

“We’ve seen some month over month growth, which is really kind of in tune with what we see seasonality as we go into the spring,” said Chief Marketing Director John Ryan.

Despite that growth, year-over-year comparisons show a slower pace in activity.

“As we kind of move into the spring season, we’ve seen the month over month gains by typically seasonality. However the pace of activity likely will remain more tempered as compared to the previous year’s,” Ryan said.

According to Georgia MLS, under-contract activity is down compared to last year, reflecting a more cautious approach from buyers amid economic uncertainty.

Ryan said buyers are taking more time when making housing decisions, as inventory increases and provides more options, reducing the urgency to act quickly.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.