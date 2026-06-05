Spill in the Flint River under investigation

ATLANTA — A new spill in the flint river is under investigation after the riverkeepers were alerted to it over Memorial Day weekend.

Executive Director Gordon Rogers says officials responded to the scene.

Rogers says they have not heard from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division or Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on how much fuel has contaminated the water.

“There were clean up crews already out there with a vacuum truck,” he said.

The Flint River headwaters are near the airport,

This is the third spill this year, and the 11th over 10 years, according to officials.

Earlier this year, a spill at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport sent an estimated 10,000 gallons of jet fuel into the Flint River.

The investigation is ongoing.