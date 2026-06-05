Spelman College appoints Dr. Ayanna Howard as next president

ATLANTA — Spelman College has appointed Dr. Ayanna Howard as its 12th president, the school announced Thursday.

Howard, a former NASA engineer, will lead the private, all-women HBCU after serving as dean of the College of Engineering at The Ohio State University, where she also holds the Monte Ahuja Endowed Dean’s Chair.

“Dr. Howard is the visionary leader Spelman needs at this pivotal moment in our history,” said Lovette Russell, C’83, chair of the Spelman College Board of Trustees. “Throughout this search process, we sought a leader who would honor Spelman’s legacy while boldly advancing our future, and Dr. Howard embodies that vision. She understands the opportunities and challenges shaping higher education today and shares Spelman’s unwavering commitment to preparing Black women to lead and drive change. The Board is excited about Spelman’s future under her leadership and confident she will build upon the College’s remarkable momentum for generations to come.”

Howard said she is honored to join the institution.

“I am deeply honored and excited to join Spelman College, and the amazing faculty, staff, and trustees that have shaped generations of Black women,” Howard said. “Students choose Spelman because they want to make a difference in the world, and as the world changes, we must equip them to thrive. At a time when technology, the workforce, and society are evolving rapidly, Spelman’s mission has never been more important. I look forward to building on the College’s legacy while honoring its tradition, values, and sisterhood.”

After serving as interim president, Rosalind Brewer will become co-chair of the Spelman Forward campaign, which focuses on fundraising for the college.