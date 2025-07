SPALDING COUNTY, GA — A Spalding County woman has tested positive for rabies after being bitten by a racoon.

The woman tells police the racoon was fighting with her dog back on July 11 near Vaughn Road.

Residents are being urged to take precautions and protect themselves and their pets.

Rabies is a serious viral disease the affects the central nervous system of mammals and humans.

The county health department says it’s the second reported case of rabies in Spalding County this year.