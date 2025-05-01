Spalding County deputy fired, charged for showing up to work drunk

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Spalding County deputy was fired, arrested and charged after showing up to work under the influence on Wednesday evening.

Spalding County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Andrew Degler reported to work around 7 p.m. and smelled like alcohol.

Sheriff Darrell Dix said Degler also took a breath test and it was positive for alcohol consumption.

Degler had been with the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 12 years.

Sheriff Dix said that Degler’s actions put the entire shift in a challenging position to have to report him but they did the right thing.

“Each deputy I hire, whether in enforcement or in detention, receives the same blunt talk from me when I swear them in, and part of that talk is that the badge you wear covers several square inches of your chest. I warn them not to do dumb staff and think that their badge will get them out of it because it won’t,” he said.

He is in custody waiting to post bail.