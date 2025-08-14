Local

Southwest Atlanta to host town hall on Republican-backed budget bill

By WSB Radio News Staff
Atlanta City Council
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — A town hall meeting is set for Thursday evening in southwest Atlanta to discuss the Republican-backed budget bill passed last month in Washington, D.C.

Atlanta City Council member Andrea Boone is teaming up with Georgia Congresswoman Nikema Williams for the event, which will focus on the bill’s tax cuts and spending reductions.

“We want our citizens to pay attention, be educated, and know what we need to do; we need to know what is next,” Boone said. She added that the bill has already resulted in cuts across the country, with more expected.

Republicans have defended the measure, saying its tax and budget cuts are necessary. The town hall begins at 6 p.m. at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!