Southwest Atlanta to host town hall on Republican-backed budget bill

ATLANTA — A town hall meeting is set for Thursday evening in southwest Atlanta to discuss the Republican-backed budget bill passed last month in Washington, D.C.

Atlanta City Council member Andrea Boone is teaming up with Georgia Congresswoman Nikema Williams for the event, which will focus on the bill’s tax cuts and spending reductions.

“We want our citizens to pay attention, be educated, and know what we need to do; we need to know what is next,” Boone said. She added that the bill has already resulted in cuts across the country, with more expected.

Republicans have defended the measure, saying its tax and budget cuts are necessary. The town hall begins at 6 p.m. at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church.

