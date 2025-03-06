Local

South Korean teen visiting US on tourist visa charged with trespassing at multiple metro schools

By WSB Radio News Staff
Dongha Lee (Hall County Sheriff's Office)
By WSB Radio News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A South Korean teen now faces charges after he’s accused of trespassing at multiple metro Atlanta schools.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Dongha Lee was arrested Wednesday and transported to Gwinnett County on an immigration hold.

Lee is accused of trying to enroll at West Hall High School. The principal of Seckinger High School in Gwinnett County says he was also at their school earlier this week.

Lee has been in the U.S. on a 90-day tourist visa which runs through May.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.

