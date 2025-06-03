Local

South Fulton police officer hospitalized after being involved in multi-vehicle crash

By Miles Montgomery

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash involving a South Fulton police officer.

Authorities responded to the intersection of Camp Creek Parkway and Old Fairburn Road after reports of a crash.

The officer was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. The identity of the officer and current extent of the officer’s injuries were not released by police.

The driver of one of the vehicles was arrested. It is unclear what charges they face.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, authorities say.

