South Fulton moves forward with $56M police headquarters project

By WSB Radio News Staff
SOUTH FULTON, GA — The City of South Fulton has formally approved the next phase in the design and construction of a new, state-of-the-art police headquarters.

The proposed 75,000-square-foot facility will be built at the intersection of Old National Highway and Jonesboro Road. Plans for the complex include a training center, an indoor pistol range, and a real-time crime center to enhance public safety operations.

City planners say the project will also feature public amenities, including walking trails surrounding the facility.

The nearly $56 million project will be funded through debt financing, with city leaders pledging not to raise property taxes to cover the cost.

