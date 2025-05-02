South Fulton mayor defends spending in final State of the City address

SOUTH FULTON, GA — South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau used his final State of the City address this week to push back against mounting allegations that he misused taxpayer funds for personal expenses, including international travel, office renovations, and media equipment.

Calling it his “farewell address,” Kamau addressed claims that he used a city credit card to pay for personal overseas trips, insisting the travel was part of official efforts to promote South Fulton. “We have travelled internationally to promote South Fulton…many of us,” he said, adding, “This promotion is paying dividends to our residents.”

To support his claim, Kamau played a video testimonial from a South Fulton business owner who credited the mayor’s international outreach with helping his business.

Kamau has faced criticism over spending taxpayer dollars on a media studio, office furniture, and a mural for his City Hall office. As a result, his wages were garnished, and he was temporarily barred from entering his office and City Hall.

Despite the controversies, city officials say South Fulton has seen notable progress during Kamau’s term, including the construction of a new police headquarters and fire training facility.

Kamau confirmed during his address that he will not seek re-election, citing the job’s low pay and a desire to “focus on working to make sure that our citizens win.”

Several candidates have already launched campaigns to succeed him in the upcoming November election.

