South Fulton city hall closed due to power outage, meetings move to new location

By Miles Montgomery
City of South Fulton
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton says city hall will be closed on Tuesday due to a power outage.

According to officials, city hall located at 5440 Fulton Industrial Blvd. is without full electrical service.

Officials said there was a “critical failure” with the building’s main breaker panel.

All public meetings scheduled for Tuesday will now take place at Welcome All Park Recreation Center.

Here is the meeting schedule:

  • 2:45 PM – Special Called Meeting
  • 3:00 PM – Public Facilities Authority Meeting
  • 4:00 PM – FY26 Budget Presentation Work Session / Millage Rate Cap Public Hearing
  • 5:00 PM – Alcohol & Zoning Public Hearings
  • 7:00 PM – Regular Meeting / Millage Rate Public Hearing

South Fulton officials say “check official city communication platforms for updated meeting details and continuing information.”

