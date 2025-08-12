South Fulton city hall closed due to power outage, meetings move to new location

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton says city hall will be closed on Tuesday due to a power outage.
According to officials, city hall located at 5440 Fulton Industrial Blvd. is without full electrical service.
Officials said there was a “critical failure” with the building’s main breaker panel.
All public meetings scheduled for Tuesday will now take place at Welcome All Park Recreation Center.
Here is the meeting schedule:
- 2:45 PM – Special Called Meeting
- 3:00 PM – Public Facilities Authority Meeting
- 4:00 PM – FY26 Budget Presentation Work Session / Millage Rate Cap Public Hearing
- 5:00 PM – Alcohol & Zoning Public Hearings
- 7:00 PM – Regular Meeting / Millage Rate Public Hearing
South Fulton officials say “check official city communication platforms for updated meeting details and continuing information.”