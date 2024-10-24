South Fulton burglars linked to three break-ins in one night

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton Police investigators have linked a trio of burglary suspects to several different break ins in one night. They are targeting pharmacies and beauty supply stores.

New video shows burglars at a South Fulton Beauty Supply store on Cascade Road, shattering the front door, before running inside.

The owner says they went right to the back, while his alarm was going off, looking for something, but leaving empty handed four minutes later.

“When you think about what they probably stole from the beauty supply store to go along with what they stole from here, I’m not surprised,” said Pharmacist Linda Davis, who recognized the car in the surveillance video, from the same group who broke into her Old National Pharmacy the same night, just hours before.

In that case they used a saw to get in through the back door, then cut through a wall to get into the office, before using a saw to get to controlled substances out of a safe within 20 minutes. Davis said stealing drugs, then going to a hair supply store could make sense.

“Certain chemicals will break down these drugs so they can chop them down even further and make street drugs. They will sell at a better cost, basically stretching their product,” said Davis.

South Fulton police say the trio in an Infiniti, tried to get into Lee’s Pharmacy nearby by trying to cut a hole through a neighboring vacant business but failed.

“We’ve been aggressive in our messaging to get this out to the community to business owners to stay aware,” said South Fulton Police spokesperson Tori Cooper.

Davis is hopeful with the new video, that someone out there knows who has this distinctive gait.

“Someone definitely knows who that is. That is a very unique walk. If you know what that is I think you need to come forward,” said Davis.