Local

South Fulton appoints Dr. Cedric Alexander as interim public safety director

By WSB Radio News Staff
Dr. Cedric Alexander Dr. Cedric Alexander has been appointed as the interim public safety director for the City of South Fulton. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By WSB Radio News Staff

SOUTH FULTON, GA — The City of South Fulton has appointed nationally recognized law enforcement leader Dr. Cedric Alexander as interim public safety director while Police Chief Keith Meadows remains on paid administrative leave amid ongoing investigations.

Dr. Alexander, who served as DeKalb County’s public safety director from 2013 to 2017, is widely known for his work with law enforcement agencies across the country.

Chief Meadows is facing several allegations, including creating a hostile work environment. In a statement to WSB, the South Fulton Police Department said it welcomes Dr. Alexander’s appointment and supports the city manager and city council’s efforts to ensure “continued transparency, accountability, and integrity within the police department.”

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!