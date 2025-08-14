South Fulton appoints Dr. Cedric Alexander as interim public safety director

SOUTH FULTON, GA — The City of South Fulton has appointed nationally recognized law enforcement leader Dr. Cedric Alexander as interim public safety director while Police Chief Keith Meadows remains on paid administrative leave amid ongoing investigations.

Dr. Alexander, who served as DeKalb County’s public safety director from 2013 to 2017, is widely known for his work with law enforcement agencies across the country.

Chief Meadows is facing several allegations, including creating a hostile work environment. In a statement to WSB, the South Fulton Police Department said it welcomes Dr. Alexander’s appointment and supports the city manager and city council’s efforts to ensure “continued transparency, accountability, and integrity within the police department.”

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story