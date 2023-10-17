South Economy Lot at Atlanta’s airport to close soon, reducing parking options

ATLANTA — Soon, parking at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will become more difficult as the South Economy Lot will close.

The lot will close in preparation for construction of the new South Parking Deck.

The South Economy Lot will close on Monday, October 23, at 12:01 a.m.

The closure of the South Economy Lot, which primarily serves Delta customers, will mean 3,000 fewer parking spaces at the airport.

Construction of the new South Parking Deck will begin Wednesday, November 1.

The new structure will have seven levels and 6,700 parking spaces when its finished in late 2026.

“This structure will be two and a half football fields long and a football field and a half wide,” said Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Senior Deputy General Manager, Infrastructure Frank Rucker.

While the project is underway, air travelers can use other parking options including the north parking facility, ATL West, ATL Select and ATL Park Ride.

The new parking deck will feature digital parking space availability and wayfinding, ticketless entry and exit and LED lighting.

Once the South Parking Deck is replaced, work will begin on demolishing and replacing the North Parking Deck.