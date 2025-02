COBB COUNTY Ga — Cobb County Police say they’ve arrested the son of a woman found dead at a home in Kennesaw. Police say they went to the house on Evian Way near Mars Hill Road Monday morning after getting a 911 call for help.

Police found the body of 67-year-old Melanie Sarris inside. After questioning her son, detectives have now charged 28-year-old Daniel Sarris with aggravated assault and murder, but their investigation continues.