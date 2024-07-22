Local

Something to taco-bout: Del Taco takes No. 1 Best Fast Food ranking away from Chick-fil-A

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Chick-fil-A

FILE PHOTO (JHVEPhoto/Getty Images)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

A new ranking shows Americans appear to be eating more tacos instead of chicken.

USA Today released its annual “Best Fast Food Restaurant” reader rankings. In an unexpecting move, Chick-fil-A isn’t at the top of the pecking order.

California-based Del Taco took over the top spot from the Atlanta-based chicken chain.

“This popular taco stop, which serves all kinds of satisfying Mexican fare including burritos, quesadillas, and nachos, also offers burgers and fries. In addition, Del Taco has a dedicated breakfast menu, as well as a vegan and vegetarian menu,” USA Today wrote.

Del Taco operates 21 locations across Georgia, most of which are in the metro Atlanta area.

Chick-fil-A held the top spot in last year’s 2023 USA Today rankings. This year, it fell two spots to No. 3.

“Chick-fil-A is a favorite of many, including their friendly cow mascots who want you to ‘eat mor chikin.’ The restaurant offers a variety of chicken-centric dishes, including nuggets and salads, but their classic chicken sandwich has been the most-ordered menu item at Chick-fil-A for (at least) two years running,” USA Today wrote.

Meanwhile, another Georgia-based chicken restaurant also cracked the top 10. Zaxby’s ranked No. 9 on the list. Here’s the complete top 10.

  • Del Taco
  • KFC
  • Chick-fil-A
  • In-N-Out Burger
  • Hardee’s
  • Captain D’s
  • Taco Bell
  • Popeyes
  • Zaxby’s
  • Arby’s
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!