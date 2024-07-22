Something to taco-bout: Del Taco takes No. 1 Best Fast Food ranking away from Chick-fil-A

A new ranking shows Americans appear to be eating more tacos instead of chicken.

USA Today released its annual “Best Fast Food Restaurant” reader rankings. In an unexpecting move, Chick-fil-A isn’t at the top of the pecking order.

California-based Del Taco took over the top spot from the Atlanta-based chicken chain.

“This popular taco stop, which serves all kinds of satisfying Mexican fare including burritos, quesadillas, and nachos, also offers burgers and fries. In addition, Del Taco has a dedicated breakfast menu, as well as a vegan and vegetarian menu,” USA Today wrote.

Del Taco operates 21 locations across Georgia, most of which are in the metro Atlanta area.

Chick-fil-A held the top spot in last year’s 2023 USA Today rankings. This year, it fell two spots to No. 3.

“Chick-fil-A is a favorite of many, including their friendly cow mascots who want you to ‘eat mor chikin.’ The restaurant offers a variety of chicken-centric dishes, including nuggets and salads, but their classic chicken sandwich has been the most-ordered menu item at Chick-fil-A for (at least) two years running,” USA Today wrote.

Meanwhile, another Georgia-based chicken restaurant also cracked the top 10. Zaxby’s ranked No. 9 on the list. Here’s the complete top 10.