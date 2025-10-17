Local

Some lanes on I-75 in Cobb County reopen after investigation

By WSB Radio News Staff
I-75 southbound shut down in Cobb County (Georgia Department of Transportation)
COBB COUNTY, GA — Some lanes on I-75 in Cobb County have reopened after authorities shut them down I-75 in both directions due to a “suspicious item in the roadway,” according to Cobb County police officials.

Cobb County fire and police responded to I-75 south near Delk Road just before Windy Hill Road in Marietta around 4 p.m. to investigate a suspicious package on the road.

Cobb County Bomb Squad units also responded to the scene with a robot looking to investigate the suspicious package.

Northbound drivers are encouraged to use the general-purpose lanes of I-75.

“This stretch of roadway will be shut down indefinitely. Avoid the area and seek alternate routes,” Cobb County police said.

Some emergency crews remain on the scene.

This is a developing story.

