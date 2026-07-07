Local

Social media trend linked to string of Urban Air burglaries, police say

By WSB Radio News Staff
Police announce 11 arrests connected to burglaries at Urban Air Adventure Park locations
By WSB Radio News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have made multiple arrests following a series of after-hours burglaries at Urban Air Adventure Park locations.

Investigators said there have been seven break-ins connected to the case, resulting in more than a dozen arrests. Police said most of those arrested are teenagers.

According to investigators, the burglaries are linked to a social media trend.

The Gwinnett County Police Department is reminding the public that social media trends encouraging criminal behavior can have serious legal consequences.

The investigation is ongoing.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage