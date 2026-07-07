Social media trend linked to string of Urban Air burglaries, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have made multiple arrests following a series of after-hours burglaries at Urban Air Adventure Park locations.

Investigators said there have been seven break-ins connected to the case, resulting in more than a dozen arrests. Police said most of those arrested are teenagers.

According to investigators, the burglaries are linked to a social media trend.

The Gwinnett County Police Department is reminding the public that social media trends encouraging criminal behavior can have serious legal consequences.

The investigation is ongoing.