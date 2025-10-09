Sno Pac Foods recalls frozen spinach over potential Listeria contamination

ATLANTA — Sno Pac Foods of Caledonia, Minnesota, is recalling Del Mar 35 lb Bulk Organic Frozen Spinach and Sno Pac 10 oz Organic Frozen Cut Spinach due to the potential presence of Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.

This bacteria can cause serious or sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems. Pregnant women are at particular risk, as Listeria infection can lead to miscarriages or stillbirths.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide through retail stores and distributors. The affected 35 lb boxes have lot codes 250107A, 250107B, 250107C, 250107D, 2501071, and 2501073 with expiration date 1/7/27. The 10 oz packages include lot codes SPM1.190.5 (best by 7/9/27), SPC1.160.5 (best by 6/9/27), SPC2.160.5 (best by 6/9/27), and SPM1.097.5 (best by 4/7/27).

No illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall. The recall was initiated after a bulk case of spinach from the supplier tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials say.

Consumers who purchased the recalled products are urged to dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Officials say those with questions can direct them to Sno Pac Foods at (507) 725-5281.