Smyrna man found guilty of murder and drug trafficking in Marietta shooting

By WSB Radio News Staff
Bobby Pegues
Bobby Pegues (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)
MARIETTA, GA — A Smyrna man has been found guilty of murder and drug trafficking in connection with a deadly shooting in Cobb County last year.

Police said the case began in April of last year, when officers responded to a shooting on Lorene Drive in Marietta. They found a man in a driveway suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators identified the suspect as 41-year-old Bobby Pegues, also known as Bobby Porter. He was arrested and later charged with murder and drug trafficking.

A Cobb County jury has now found Pegues guilty on both counts. He will be sentenced at a later date.

