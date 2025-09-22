Smyrna man found guilty of murder and drug trafficking in Marietta shooting

MARIETTA, GA — A Smyrna man has been found guilty of murder and drug trafficking in connection with a deadly shooting in Cobb County last year.

Police said the case began in April of last year, when officers responded to a shooting on Lorene Drive in Marietta. They found a man in a driveway suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators identified the suspect as 41-year-old Bobby Pegues, also known as Bobby Porter. He was arrested and later charged with murder and drug trafficking.

A Cobb County jury has now found Pegues guilty on both counts. He will be sentenced at a later date.