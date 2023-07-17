Smyrna child returns home two years after being kidnapped and taken out of country

(SMYRNA, Ga.) — “It was a very tender moment seeing a dad reunited with his child. I don’t think there was a dry eye in the room.”

Smyrna Police Major Lewis Defense tells WSB Radio of a special reunion that took place Sunday at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Two years ago, the father of the now-six-year-old-girl, says the child’s mother kidnapped his daughter and took off. Lewis says authorities never gave up hope of finding her.

With the help of new investigative technologies, SPD detectives cooperated with US Marshals, US Customs, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children, and law enforcement authorities in Mexico to find her.

“They never quit, they never gave up. And, here recently some investigative leads manifested,” says Lewis.

The child’s mother and her boyfriend, who were in Mexico, are now back in metro Atlanta to face charges. Major Defense doesn’t elaborate on the circumstances that led to finding the child.

The scene at Atlanta’s airport Sunday made everything worthwhile, when the girl immediately ran into her father’s arms.

Smyrna child reunited with father after two years (Smyrna Police Department)

