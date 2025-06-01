Smoke from Canadian wildfires reaches Atlanta, but air quality remains safe

ATLANTA — Smoke from ongoing wildfires in Canada has traveled as far south as Atlanta, though weather experts say it’s not expected to impact air quality in the area.

According to meteorologists, the smoke is suspended high in the atmosphere, posing no significant threat to residents on the ground. However, other parts of the country are seeing reduced air quality due to the fires.

“Where the fires are and where the wind pattern is going, at least for the next couple of days, we’re expecting Canadian smoke to remain,” said Brian Jackson, a meteorologist with the Weather Prediction Center at the National Weather Service.

Canada is currently battling more than 100 wildfires, with dozens classified as uncontrolled. In Atlanta, the smoke is expected to clear by Tuesday as wind patterns shift.