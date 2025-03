DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Skeletal remains were found in a backyard treehouse at a DeKalb county home, according to police.

According to officials, family members who were cleaning out the home of their late father, bagpiper Henry Frantz at a home on Garden Lane in Decatur.

Officials are unsure of how long the body was there, but they say it could’ve been months.

The DeKalb County medical examiner’s office is working to identify the remains.