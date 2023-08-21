Six Flags unveils plans for new roller coaster with splash zone

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags has revealed a groundbreaking coaster that’s coming to the Georgia amusement park next year.

The roller coaster, currently unnamed, was introduced as an “ultra surf” coaster.

The surf coaster boasts unique seating featuring free-spinning seats in two outward-facing circles atop a massive board that traverses the exhilarating track.

This innovative design ensures that no two ride experiences will be the same.

The coaster delivers three moments of weightlessness and four airtime spins. With a robust launch system propelling riders to 60 miles per hour until gravity takes over, this ride offers unparalleled weightless airtime, destined to enthrall coaster enthusiasts.

The ride encompasses forward and backward trips across 590 feet of track, including a 144-foot incline.

Passengers will glide both backward and forward, encountering four water effects, among them a vertical wave wall and a low-cutting splash combination. This elevated experience is sure to captivate both riders and spectators.

Riders will race through a water vortex tunnel, creating a mesmerizing water curtain. With its panoramic view, onlookers are guaranteed to be swept up in the excitement of the water feature and its picturesque ambiance.

While the coaster provides refreshing splash moments, it can be deactivated during colder months, ensuring thrills all year round.

In the coming months, park officials say they will enlist the public’s help in naming the new ride. It will be located in the ScreamPunk area of the park.

The announcement was made at Coaster Fest this weekend.

