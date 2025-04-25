Local

Six families forced from homes after fire at Ashberry Apartments

By WSB Radio News Staff
Firetruck (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)
DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The American Red Cross is providing support to six families after a fire damaged multiple units at a DeKalb County apartment complex.

Firefighters responded to the Ashberry Apartment Homes on Flat Shoals Parkway, where eight units sustained damage in a fire that officials believe originated in the basement.

According to fire officials, the blaze was initially brought under control but later re-ignited several hours after crews first extinguished it. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. Emergency crews and investigators remain on scene to assess the damage and determine the next steps.

The Red Cross is currently working with displaced residents to provide temporary housing, basic necessities, and recovery support.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

