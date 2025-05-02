Six arrested in child sex trafficking operation at Roswell motel; investigation ongoing

ROSWELL, GA — Six people have been arrested in connection with a child sex trafficking ring allegedly operating out of a Roswell motel, and police say more arrests may be on the way.

Roswell Police Officer Tim Lupo says the investigation began after a 911 caller reported two young girls knocking on car windows in a Douglasville parking lot, asking for a ride. Officers responded and discovered the girls who are sisters under the age of 16, had recently run away from their Paulding County home.

Police say the girls met several adult men on Snapchat before being transported by one of them and then abandoned. Investigators allege that, after being lured to the Roswell motel, the girls were given drugs and alcohol and forced to engage in sex acts with others.

Some of the suspects arrested include employees of the motel where the abuse is believed to have occurred. “Predators use these platforms to exploit, to identify, to groom victims,” Lupo said.

Authorities are continuing their investigation and have not ruled out additional arrests. Roswell police urge anyone with information related to the case to come forward.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story