Sinkhole repair in downtown Atlanta to continue into the weekend

ATLANTA, GA — Repair work on a busy road in downtown Atlanta could take several more days after a big sinkhole opened up on Wednesday afternoon.

Atlanta Watershed Management says pavement on Shirley Franklin Boulevard between Rawson Street SW and Memorial Drive SW collapsed due to work from a private contractor’s hydro excavation. They were working on the next block which caused an abandoned line to fill with water, made worse by the recent rain.

Crews are capping the line and anticipate traffic patterns will return to normal by the weekend. With multiple lanes of Shirley Franklin Boulevard closed, motorists are advised to avoid the area and traffic control measures will remain to help guide people through the work zone.

For travelers heading eastbound on I-20, avoid Shirley C. Franklin Blvd. SW (formerly Central Ave SW):

• Use Exit 56B to Windsor St SW

• Turn left on Windsor St SW

• Continue north on Ted Turner Drive SW

For travelers heading northbound on I-75/I-85, avoid Shirley C. Franklin Blvd. SW (formerly Central Ave SW):

• Use Exit 246 to Fulton St SW

• Stay right to Fulton St SW

• Turn right on Fulton St SW

• Turn left on Hank Aaron Dr SW

• Continue north on Capitol Ave SE