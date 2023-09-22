Single game Atlanta Braves playoff tickets go on sale today. Here’s what you need to know

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves won the National League East division for the sixth year in a row last week.

Now fans will have the chance this week to buy single-game tickets for potential National League Division Series and National League Championship Series games at Truist Park.

Postseason tickets go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. Friday.

Premium Club members and A-List members gained early access with a presale that started Thursday at 10 a.m. Fans who signed up for the Braves Insider Newsletter by Wednesday also had a pre-sale Thursday afternoon.

Tickets will only be sold to purchasers living in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Single-game postseason tickets will also be available on SeatGeek, the official fan-to-fan ticket marketplace of the Braves.

The Braves reaching the postseason for the sixth straight season marks the second-longest streak in franchise history.

Despite clinching the division, the Braves are still fighting to keep their first-place standing so they can retain home-field advantage moving into the postseason.

As of Friday morning, Atlanta is up 3.5 games over the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL No. 1 seed and up 3 games over the Baltimore Orioles for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Braves are in Washington for their final road trip of the season before the team returns home to finish the regular season against the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals.

The NLDS begins Saturday, Oct. 7.





