Shriners Children’s establishing new research hub at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, GA — Shriners Children’s is establishing a new hub for research here in Atlanta in a major development in efforts to improve children’s health care in Atlanta and around the world.

The new research institute will be housed in Georgia Tech’s Science Square Labs.

It amounts to a $153M investment.

Dr. Leslie Stewart, Chair of Shriner’s Children’s Board of Trustees, says this is a leap forward.

“It is a platform for scientific innovation. Innovation that will make us the very best in delivering pediatric subspecialty healthcare.”

The research institute will employ 470 people once it opens.

Shriners provides care to thousands of children each year.