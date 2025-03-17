Sheriff warns residents of storm repair scams

PAULDING COUNTY, GA — In the aftermath of this weekend’s devastating storms, Paulding County Sheriff Ashley Henson is warning residents to stay vigilant against scam contractors looking to take advantage of those in need of repairs.

“We’ve got a mess. We don’t have time to deal with folks that are getting scammed, so please be smart. If you think it’s a scam, it is a scam,” Henson urged.

The sheriff emphasized the importance of never paying workers upfront before any job is completed. The Better Business Bureau also advises homeowners to contact their insurance company before making major repairs and to be wary of contractors who use high-pressure tactics.

Scammers, often referred to as “storm chasers,” are preying on homeowners in the aftermath of the storms. Sheriff Henson took to social media to reinforce his warning.

“Do not give anybody any money before they do any work. Listen to me and hear me—do not get scammed,” he said.

Henson even revealed that fraudulent contractors had approached his own home. He urged residents to ensure all agreements are in writing before proceeding with any repairs and to always check with their insurance provider first.