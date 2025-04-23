Shelter in place ordered at Georgia Southwestern State University

AMERICUS, Ga. — Georgia officials issued a shelter in place order out of an abundance of caution due to a potential safety issue reported on Georgia Southwestern State University’s campus on Wednesday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, all individuals currently on campus are being instructed to shelter in place until further notice. Do not attempt to enter campus at this time. This includes all visitors, employees and students who are not already on site,” school officials said.

No additional information has been provided.

Georgia Southwestern State University officials say they are monitoring the situation and will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available.