Shedeur Sanders prank call: NFL punishes Falcons, DC Jeff Ulbrich for incident during 2025 NFL Draft

ATLANTA, GA — The 2025 NFL Draft was marred by practical jokesters tricking prospects into thinking their football dreams were being realized, as at least six players were prank-called during last weekend’s event. The most infamous prank call was orchestrated by the son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, Jax, who obtained the private number of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders to prank call him during the draft. Now, the NFL has levied punishments.

The league has fined the Falcons $250,000 and their defensive coordinator $100,000 for failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. The Falcons released a statement accepting the NFL’s decision:

“We appreciate the NFL’s swift and thorough review of last week’s data exposure and the event that transpired due to it. We were proactive in addressing the situation internally and cooperated fully with the league throughout the process, and accept the discipline levied to Coach Jeff Ulbrich and the organization. We are confident in our security policies and practices and will continue to emphasize adherence to them with our staff whether on or off premises. Additionally, the Ulbrich family is working with the organization to participate in community service initiatives in relation to last week’s matter.”

Earlier this week, the Falcons publicly admitted that the younger Ulbrich came across the draft phone number for Sanders on an unlocked iPad while visiting his parents’ home. He made a note of it and then used it for a prank call. The college student later owned up to his mistake and took to social media to apologize.

“On Friday night, I made a tremendous mistake,” Jax wrote. “Shedeur, what I did was completely inexcusable, embarrassing and shameful. I’m so sorry I took away from your moment, it was selfish and childish. I could never imagine getting ready to celebrate one of the greatest moments of your life and I made a terrible mistake and messed with that moment. Thank you for accepting my call earlier today. I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me.”

On Day 2 of the draft, Sanders received a call from someone claiming to be New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis, who informed Sanders that the Saints would be taking him with their next pick. Then, the person on the phone reversed course and said Sanders would “have to wait a little longer.” That’s when the quarterback realized something was up.

“I don’t know what that was,” Sanders said. “Nobody got this number, though. Nobody. This is a private number.”

The NFL is investigating the other prank calls, although the league claims they were unrelated to the Sanders incident, according to the Associated Press.