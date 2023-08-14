Sex offender accused of installing hidden cameras inside Cobb rental home

ATLANTA — A convicted sex offender is accused of installing hidden cameras in several rooms of a rental property in Cobb County.

The victim was initially living in a bedroom in the upper level of the home, but decided to move into the basement. Prior to her move, the landlord said a maintenance man need to do some work on the basement.

The victim, who asked not to be identified, said that she had a gut feeling that something wasn’t right.

When asked what she was thinking when she saw the camera, the victim said, “I was in shock because I couldn’t believe it.”

Police said the home was rented to the victim by William Randall Bryan. The victim learned about his past after police searched the home and found the cameras in five different rooms.

“I would not have rented from someone that is a convicted sex offender.”

Police have also accused Paula Sponsel for conspiring with Bryan to invade the privacy of tenants.

