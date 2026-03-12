Heavy rain moves through metro Atlanta Thursday morning

ATLANTA — Heavy rain is moving through metro Atlanta Thursday morning ahead of a cold front expected to bring cooler temperatures later in the day.

Rain showers are expected to continue through about 10 a.m., then taper off through lunchtime.

More than an inch of rain has already fallen in parts of metro Atlanta, with an additional quarter to half inch possible before the rain ends.

WSB Radio meteorologist Christina Edwards says gusty winds will continue throughout the day.

Edwards says wind gusts could reach 30 to 35 miles per hour.

Butts and Newton counties are under a tornado watch until 9 a.m.

Some school systems are also adjusting schedules due to the weather. Rockdale, Meriwether and Troup County schools are operating on a two-hour delay Thursday.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the mid-50s, with lows dropping into the upper 30s overnight.

Rainfall totals reported since midnight through 7 a.m. include:

Hiram: 1.39″

Brookhaven: 1.13″

Johns Creek: 0.98″

Chastain Park: 0.86″

Decatur: 0.80″

Redan: 0.78″