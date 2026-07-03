Severe thunderstorms cause damage, delays across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Some damage and travel disruptions were reported across metro Atlanta Thursday as strong thunderstorms moved through the region.

The National Weather Service reported at least one tree was down at Glenlake Parkway Northeast and Glenridge Drive in Sandy Springs as heavy rain and storms pushed through the area.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of Newton, Fayette, Henry, Clayton, DeKalb, Forsyth, Cobb, Gwinnett and Fulton counties as the system moved across the metro.

Storms are also impacting air travel at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration reported average departure delays an average of 1 hour and 53 minutes.

The FAA also issued a ground stop at Atlanta’s airport due to the storms.

Officials say delays and impacts may continue as the system progresses across the region.