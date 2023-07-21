Severe thunderstorm watch, flash flood warning extended to most of metro Atlanta until 1AM

ATLANTA — A second round of severe storms is moving through metro Atlanta after severe storms caused widespread damage across north Georgia Thursday night.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said there is a Level 2 out of 5 risk for storms throughout the evening and into the overnight hours.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the majority of north Georgia and metro Atlanta until 1 a.m.

The main threats are damaging wind gusts, lightning, heavy rain and small hail, much like several counties saw on Thursday. Now, flash flooding in several metro counties has also been added to this list.

6:57 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Morgan, Putnam and Greene counties until 7:30 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning includes Central Fulton County until 1 AM. **FLASH FLOODING IS OCCURRING** Do not walk or drive through flooded areas! Seek higher ground in your home! [This warning includes the city of Atlanta]. pic.twitter.com/YIBlW7FS6j — Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency (@AFCEMA) July 21, 2023

6:47 p.m.

A tree has fallen on I-20 WB at Moreland Ave, blocking some of the right lanes.

East Atlanta: The storms brought this tree down here on I-20/wb at Moreland Ave (Exit 60). Police behind it. A few right lanes are blocked. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/J8YifwF2mi — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) July 21, 2023

6:31 p.m.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry and Rockdale counties until 12:15 a.m.

6:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Morgan, Walton, Greene and Newton counties until 7 p.m.

6:22 p.m.

Power is currently out at the Fulton County Jail.

6:20 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for DeKalb, Cobb and Fulton counties until 6:45 p.m.

5:59 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Rockdale, Gwinnett, Walton and Newton counties until 6:30 p.m.

5:53 p.m.

The severe thunderstorm watch has been extended to the majority of north Georgia, including Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Jackson, Jasper, Lamar, Meriwether, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Pike, Polk, Putnam, Rockdale, Spalding, Troup, Upson and Walton counties until 1 a.m.

5:35 p.m.

Georgia Power says nearly 10,000 people across metro Atlanta are currently without power.

5:24 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of DeKalb County until 5:45 p.m.

5:01 p.m.

Strong storms with heavy rain and lightning are moving through Midtown, Atlanta over the Channel 2 Action News studios.

3:28 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Catoosa, Chattooga, Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Gordon, Lumpkin, Murray, Pickens, Towns, Union, Walker, White and Whitfield counties until 9 p.m.

Severe storms continue impacting metro Atlanta with damaging winds and possible flooding. The watch includes all of metro Atlanta until 1am. pic.twitter.com/fqh7Wwr7gn — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) July 21, 2023

Here’s what you need to know about Friday.

Waves of storms ahead of the cold front

Scattered storms continue through the night

Heat advisory in effect with heat index values in the triple digits

Showers and storms linger Saturday morning with a break from the heat

Rest of the weekend will be drier with less heat & humidity

