Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for most of metro Atlanta

Full frame of the sky with gray rain storm clouds and lightning bolts. Jose A. Bernat Bacete/Getty Images

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for much of metro Atlanta until 9 p.m.

Counties include Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Jasper, Lamar, Meriwether, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Paulding, Pike, Polk, Rockdale, Spalding, Troup and Walton counties.

95.5 WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards says heavy downpours and damaging winds will be the main impacts from these storms.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will die down Thursday evening before midnight.

