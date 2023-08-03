Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for most of metro Atlanta

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for much of metro Atlanta until 9 p.m.

Counties include Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Jasper, Lamar, Meriwether, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Paulding, Pike, Polk, Rockdale, Spalding, Troup and Walton counties.

95.5 WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards says heavy downpours and damaging winds will be the main impacts from these storms.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will die down Thursday evening before midnight.

>>Stay with 95.5 WSB for updates and download the 95.5 WSB Radio app and enable weather alerts for your area to stay weather aware.



