Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of metro Atlanta and West Georgia

METRO ATLANTA — A severe thunderstorm warning that was in effect for southern Carroll, Heard, Troup, and surrounding western counties until 9:30 a.m. has expired, but storms continue to move east with the potential for damaging winds and hail across the region.

Forecasters say the storm is capable of producing wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour, strong enough to down trees and limbs and potentially cause power outages. There is also the risk of hail, which could cause damage to vehicles and property.

The storm is moving east and is expected to impact the southern portion of the Atlanta metro area later this morning. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 1 p.m. for Carroll, Douglas, Rockdale, Fulton, DeKalb, and areas southward.

Residents are urged to monitor local weather alerts and take precautions as the system moves through.