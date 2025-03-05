Severe storms leave damage, power outages in Metro Atlanta and Pickens County

METRO ATLANTA — Fast-moving storms swept through metro Atlanta overnight, leaving behind damage and power outages across the region, including in Pickens County, where emergency crews are working to clear roads and restore service.

Pickens County Emergency Management Director Robby Westbrook reported that several roads were blocked due to downed trees and power lines. “We have several roads that have been blocked, with down trees and power lines, and those are scattered in several different locations across the county,” Westbrook said. He urged drivers to use caution while traveling this morning.

More than 30,000 homes and businesses remain without power following the storms. High speed winds had already caused problems, bringing down power lines and sparking multiple wildfires. One fire forced 20 residents to evacuate, but rain from the storms helped firefighters contain the flames.

An unusual shift in weather could bring relief from fire risks. “We have snow in the forecast, which could help reduce the fire risk for a couple of days,” Westbrook noted.

Although the storms have moved out of North Georgia, a wind advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. for the entire region, with gusts expected to reach up to 40 mph.