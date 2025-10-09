Severe drought impacting six counties in metro Atlanta area

ATLANTA — Parts of metro Atlanta are currently experiencing a severe drought, affecting communities across Clayton, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, and Fulton counties.

The latest drought monitor shows that more than 18 percent of Georgia is now classified under severe drought conditions.

Officials note that October is typically the driest month of the year in the state.

According to Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency officials, a drought can have a major impact on day-to-day life.

Here are some tips by GEMA officials for combatting drought effects by conserving water and energy:

General Tips

Follow your local water municipalities’ current water restrictions. Contact your local water authority or utility district for information specific to your area.

Energy is produced using large volumes of water, so conserving energy also conserves water. Save energy by turning off lights and reducing the use of the air conditioner when you’re not at home.

In The Kitchen and Laundry

Wash only full loads of dishes and laundry. You’ll save water and energy.

Use a rubber spatula to scrape dishes clean instead of rinsing with water.

Soak really dirty pans or dishes for speedier washing.

Avoid using your garbage disposal. Compost leftovers, fruits and vegetables.

Prepare food efficiently. Speed clean food by using a vegetable brush. Spray water in short bursts.

Don’t use running water to defrost foods. Defrost food in the microwave, in the refrigerator overnight or by placing wrapped food in a bowl of cold water.

Reuse clean household water. Collect water used to boil vegetables and/or shower water. Use it to water houseplants.

In The Bathroom