Mishap with truck and trailer at Dunwoody Fourth of July parade leaves several injured

DUNWOODY, GA — Police in Dunwoody are investigating after several children and an adult were injured in an incident involving a truck during a Fourth of July parade.

During the parade on Mount Vernon Road at Dunwoody Village, a F150 Lightning with a trailer towing several people stopped to switch drivers.

Once inside, the new driver mistakenly hit the accelerator which caused the vehicle to lunge forward, hitting a pedestrian.

She was knocked to the ground and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

At the same time the truck lurched forward the driver hit the brakes, and the trailer that was transporting people disconnected.

Due to the force of the disconnect, several people fell off.

No one is in critical condition and most were transported to local hospitals for treatment.