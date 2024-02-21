Several lanes of I-75 in Cobb County shut down as police surround car

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Several lanes of I-75 northbound are shut down during rush hour on Wednesday afternoon.

NewsChopper 2 flew over I-75 near Delk Road and saw at least four lanes of the interstate blocked off by police and at least a dozen officers in the area.

Cobb County police say they received calls about a person being a traffic hazard in the roadway.

*TRAFFIC ALERT*

Multiple lanes shut down on I-75N near Delk Rd for a motorist possibly experiencing a mental health crisis.



Avoid the area, expect delays, and plan alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/FONWIiuezg — Cobb County Police Department (@CobbPoliceDept) February 21, 2024

They say the person is experiencing a mental health emergency and confirmed that they were attempting to get the driver to the side of the road to provide medical assistance.

Several Marietta and Cobb County police cruisers appear to have a car blocked off as they investigate.

Triple Team Traffic suggests using Highway 41 through Marietta as an alternate route.

It’s unclear when the interstate will fully reopen.

