Several injured after tree falls at Six Flags Over Georgia during storms

AUSTELL, GA — Several people were injured after a tree fell at Six Flags Over Georgia during intense storms Sunday night.

Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services said as many as five park patrons were hurt and that two people suffered serious injuries.

In a statement, Six Flags said its medical staff and local EMS crews responded to four guests who were struck by a fallen tree near the park’s entrance during severe weather in the area.

The guests were taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Officials have not released additional information about the injuries or the conditions of those involved.